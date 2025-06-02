Mother Accused Of Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Cell

Lauren Ingrid Flanigan, the 32-year-old Australian woman who was accused of fatally stabbing her three-year-old daughter to death, was found unconscious in her jail cell. Days later, she died at a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Flanigan was found unresponsive in her cell at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre on Friday, May 30. Reportedly, she had suffered an unspecified medical episode.

Assistance was provided by officers present at the scene, as per Queensland Police. She was later transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital intensive care unit. Two days later, on Sunday, June 1, Lauren Ingrid Flanigan passed away.

Flanigan’s death is currently under investigation. According to Debbie Kilroy, Sisters Inside’s chief executive, the woman’s family is “grief-stricken.”

“We’ll wait for a coronial inquest hopefully to find out the reason why she was unresponsive and what she actually died of,” Kilroy said. “We have a family that is absolutely grief-stricken that has lost two members of their family and have no answers.”

Alleged Murder

Lauren Ingrid Flanigan had been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her 3-year-old daughter, Sophia Rose, to death.

According to 7News, the incident occurred on Monday, May 26, at a Moore Park Beach house in Central Queensland. First responders encountered Sophia Rose, having suffered serious stab wounds. News.com.au reported that first responders attempted to apply first aid to Sophia. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

At the time, Flanigan was in her house’s courtyard, and she was arrested. On May 27, she was charged with murder. A knife was recovered from the scene, allegedly the one Flanigan used to carry out the violent act.

Chillingly, as previously reported, the 32-year-old woman had made various disturbing posts online before the alleged murder of her child.

In her most recent Instagram post, made one day before the alleged murder, Flanigan posted a video collage that showed her injured. She had a black eye and bruised arms. The video had troubling captions given what happened exactly one day after she made the post.

“Remember your pain as it fuels your purpose,” one of the videos’ captions reads.

Quoting “Prayer,” a Disturbed song, Flanigan included lyrics that read, “Another nightmare about to come true” and “Will manifest tomorrow.”