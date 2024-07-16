Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Under Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of Richard Simmons’ death, and it may take some time to determine the details.

The fitness guru and TV personality passed away just one day after celebrating his 76th birthday. Reports indicate that no foul play was involved.

However, according to People, the Medical Examiner’s Office has deferred Simmons’ cause of death, indicating that further investigation and additional testing are required. Determining the cause of death can take up to three months.

It may take up to three months for authorities to determine Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death. (Image via Instagram / Richard Simmons)

This follows reports that Simmons refused medical treatment following a fall on Friday.

Allegedly, after the fitness star fell in his bathroom, his housekeeper tried to take him to a doctor. However, Simmons insisted on staying home, preferring to celebrate his birthday there.

Simmons reportedly felt dizzy before his fall but refused to see a doctor, preferring to wait until Saturday since it was his 76th birthday. The housekeeper then helped him back to bed.

It’s Uncertain Whether Richard Simmons’ Fall Contributed to His Death

On Saturday morning, the housekeeper found Richard Simmons unresponsive beside his bed. Although he showed no visible injuries from the fall, the cause of his dizziness and whether it contributed to his death remain unclear. Police found no signs of foul play and declared him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Simmons seemed to have a positive outlook on turning 76.

“I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day,” he recently told People. “I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

“I never thought of myself as a celebrity,” he told the outlet two days before his death. “People don’t know this, I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”

In the interview, he claimed he answered as many as 100 emails daily from fans.

“I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I’m able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails,” he explained. “And I do leave the house sometimes. But I’m in disguise.”

Richard Simmons, originally Milton Teagle, was a 268-pound teen who became a media sensation in the 80s. He shared weight-loss tips on his Emmy-winning show, authored best-selling books, created the Deal-A-Meal diet plan, and launched the popular “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” exercise videos. He also became a frequent talk show guest and a favorite of David Letterman.