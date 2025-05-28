Mother Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter Posted Eerie Instagram Messages Beforehand

A 32-year-old Australian mother, Lauren Ingrid Flanigan, has been accused of stabbing her three-year-old daughter, Sophia Rose, to death in what has been described as a “horrific scene.” On the day before her alleged murder, Flanigan shared eerie messages on an Instagram post that could be in connection with the tragedy.

According to 7News, the incident unfolded on Monday, May 26, during the afternoon. Around 5 p.m., authorities responded to Flanigan’s house located at Moore Park Beach in Central Queensland.

Upon arrival, first responders encountered Sophia, who had suffered devastating stab wounds. Acting Superintendent Brad Inskip stated that police and ambulance officers attempted to tend to the victim, to no avail, as reported by News.com.au. Sophia was pronounced dead in the house’s front yard, where she was found.

Flanigan was in the front yard when authorities arrived. She was taken into custody, and on Tuesday, May 27, Lauren Ingrid Flanigan was charged with murder. A knife was recovered from the scene, allegedly the murder weapon.

Troubling Social Media Posts

Since the news of the incident broke, some information in regards to Flanigan and what her possible state of mind at the time of the incident could have been like. The 32-year-old posted on social media, sharing uplifting content about faith, family, and even fitness.

Even in 2021, Flanigan posted a picture of her baby bump, presumably pregnant with Sophia, whom she allegedly killed 4 years later. She also posted pictures of her other children, two of them reportedly present at the time of the alleged murder.

However, the most disturbing post on Flanigan’s feed was a video collage of her bruised arms and a black eye, accompanied by worrying captions.

“Remember your pain as it fuels your purpose,” reads one of the video’s captions.

As the video plays, lyrics to Disturbed’s “Prayer” are shown, which read, “Another nightmare about to come true,” and “Will manifest tomorrow.” The post was made on Sunday, May 25, one day before the alleged murder of Sophia.

“Another love that I’ve taken from you,” the video captions said. “Whip, Whip.”

In the post’s description, Flanigan gave what appears to be an uplifting message. In retrospect, the message could be interpreted as eerie.

Train like it’s war — because it is,” Flanigan wrote. “Discipline is deliverance.

Refine your algorithm. Refine your soul. God is calling His army out of hiding.”

According to Acting Superintendent Inskip that Flanigan’s mental health will be taken into account during the investigations.

“I’m not in a position to speak about anybody’s mental health at the time,” Inskip said, as per News.com.au. “But no doubt that will play a part in our inquiries and ongoing investigations.”