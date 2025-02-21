knife-attack-reported-at-holocaust-memorial

A man has suffered severe injuries following a knife attack near Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 PM local time, police reported on X. They added that an investigation is currently underway to determine the details of what happened.

According to the BBC, citing the Tagesspiegel newspaper, authorities had sealed off the area and were conducting a thorough search.

Authorities have since arrested a male suspect.

A video of the scene revealed emergency vehicles and heavily armored police lining one side of the memorial site.

It’s unclear if the victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, knew the attacker. Reportedly, the victim, a 30-year-old Spanish tourist, will require surgery.

Details of the Knife Attack at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial Remain Scarce

Authorities have stated that the motive remains unknown, and multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed.

Police have also stated that the exact type of edged weapon remains unknown.

“An as yet unidentified male suspect attacked a person standing here, who was so seriously injured that he had to be taken by the fire brigade to hospital for emergency treatment,” police spokesperson Florian Nath explained, per the Independent.

Numerous officers have been dispatched to the area following the incident. A statement on X also confirmed the presence of rescue workers at the scene, providing care and support to several individuals who witnessed the events.

The knife attack reportedly occurred on the northern side of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, located directly across from the US Embassy. Spanning 19,000 square meters, this memorial serves as Germany’s central tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.

The attack occurred just two days ahead of Germany’s national election on Sunday.

The national election campaign has been dominated by reports of high-profile attacks, including a stabbing linked to an Afghan immigrant. This incident has sparked a heated debate over immigration. Meanwhile, polls suggest a far-right party could secure second place for the first time in 90 years.