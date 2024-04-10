Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out About Singer’s Arrest After Elopement

With Morgan Wallen continuing to make headlines over his recent Nashville arrest, the country singer’s ex-fiancee Katie “KT” Smith speaks out about the situation.

Wallen was arrested in Nashville on Sunday, April 7, after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chiefs Bar. The chair fell six stories before landing on the ground near two Nashville police officers.

Morgan Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. He was released on a $15,250 bond and will be heading to court on May 3.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Smith stated that her ex’s actions at the bar had nothing to do with her. She got married to fellow influencer Luke Scornavacco days before the Nashville incident.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline,” she said. “I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.”

Smith continued to say that while she can’t speak for her ex, she does pray the very best for him. “Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

Morgan Wallen Allegedly Acted Out in Nashville After Finding Out KT Smith Got Married

Sources close to Morgan Wallen revealed to Daily Mail that the country star threw the chair off the Chiefs Bar’s rooftop after Smith secretly married Scornavacco.

The elopment apparently blindsided Wallen. “KT’s marriage to Lkelat week just crushed him,” insiders explained. “Of course, he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married – but eloping just days after they got engaged?”

The sources continued to say that Morgan Wallen never got over Smith, even when he couldn’t stay faithful to her. “And now another man is going to be raising his son,” they continued. “Whatever happened at the bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life.”

Another source told Page Six that Morgan Wallen’s actions and arrest in Nashville had nothing to do with the wedding. His attorney stated he is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen and Smith had an on-off relationship from 2016 to 2019. They share a son, Indigo, who was born in 2020. Scornavacco proposed to Smith at the end of March. Upon announcing her marriage to Scornavacco, Smith reportedly insisted it wasn’t a “shotgun wedding.”

Indigo was present for both the engagement and the wedding.