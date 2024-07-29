mom-of-3-dies-after-being-hit-by-car-outside-of-restaurant

A mom of three died on Saturday after she was hit by a car outside of a Mississippi restaurant.

According to PEOPLE, “The incident occurred on MS-43 near the Sunset Grill restaurant in Rankin County and is under investigation, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said in a news release shared with PEOPLE on Friday, July 26.”

A Chevrolet Silverado struck Marcie Errington, 41, ultimately killing her. Errington died at the scene. However, the driver, Donnie Taylor, 67, was uninjured.

Errington was a mother of three boys. Her loved ones set up a GoFundMe to help

“We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our sweet Marcie,” the fundraiser description read. “She was such a radiant gypsy soul who loved nature, animals, and children. But above EVERYTHING was her unwavering dedication to and love of her 3 boys.

“Her sons were the center of her universe, and her every action was a testament to the profound love she had for them,” the page continued. “I hope one day everyone can experience, at least once, the kind of love she gave to her babies.”

Mom of Three Dies After Being Hit by a Car Outside a Mississippi Restaurant

Errington’s loved ones described her as “thoughtful, selfless, compassionate, and genuinely caring – everything that made her such an amazing momma and nurse.”

“Marcie’s impact on our lives is immeasurable,” the GoFundMe page stated. “She taught us the true meaning of love, empathy, and perseverance. Her legacy of kindness will live on through the countless lives she touched, both human and animal. We are devastated by her loss, but we celebrate the beautiful person she was and the extraordinary life she lived.”

Additionally, one of Errington’s friends, Kelly Johnson, spoke with NBC affiliate WLBT about the devastating loss.

“Marcy was outgoing, she was the life of everything she was,” she said. “When you think of a Gypsy Soul, that’s what you think of as Marcy, she loved anything that breathed.”

Additionally, “She was a pediatric nurse, her entire career. And all those babies were her babies,” Johnson continued. “She has touched so many people, you know, even people, we had no idea that she even knew people that didn’t know her.”