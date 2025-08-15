Mom Dies After Loose Tire Smashes Into Her Car

A 57-year-old mother from California died after a loose tire smashed into her car while on a highway. According to CBS News, Ingrid Zapata from Morena Valley was killed around 2:30 AM when a tire flew off a pickup truck and hit her car.

Loose Tire Smashes Into Car On Highway, Killing Mother Of Three

The mother of three and grandmother had just dropped off a friend at the airport and was on her way home on August 11. She was on the 60 Freeway in Pomona, per KTLA, when a rear tire from a 1995 GMC pickup truck snapped off.

The tire began bouncing down the westbound lanes, crossing the center divider and onto the eastbound lanes. This was when it smashed into Zapata’s windshield. She lost control of her sedan, eventually crashing into a metal guardrail near the Garey Avenue off-ramp.

First responders pronounced the mother dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the 57-year-old truck driver, Steven Hernandez, remained uninjured.

In the wake of the tragedy, Zapata’s family is looking for answers. “None of us understand it,” said her daughter, Kimberly Paiz. “We’re all still kind of in shock.”

Paiz then explained how the California Highway Patrol was investigating the accident. “They’re trying to see if there’s negligence on the part of the truck owner or if there was negligence on the part of any mechanic work that had been done to the truck,” she said.

Zapata’s daughter remembers her for her bright and kind soul. “She was the most beautiful person inside and out and she radiated love,” said Paiz. “You know everyone one day is going to die. Just not that way. Not like that. Not her.”

The family set up a GoFundMe in response to Zapata’s death. So far, they have raised nearly $14,000 to help cover funeral costs.

“She leaves behind her devoted husband, three grown children, and a large, loving family,” it said. “To those closest to her, Ingrid was a constant source of comfort, encouragement, and joy. She celebrated our victories, stood with us in our struggles, and reminded us what truly matters in life.”