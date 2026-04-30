‘Love Is Blind’ Star Sentenced After Trying to Kill His Ex-Wife

A former contestant on Love Is Blind: Argentina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a court convicted him of attempting to kill his ex-wife, a woman he met on the reality show.

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Santiago Martínez received the sentence following his conviction on charges that included attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention. Emily Ceco, his former partner, testified about the violent abuse she endured during their relationship.

The pair met during the 2024 season of the Netflix dating series, where contestants form relationships without seeing each other. They became engaged and later married in a civil ceremony as part of the show’s format.

Their relationship deteriorated after filming. In February 2025, Ceco ended the relationship and reported Martínez to authorities, alleging domestic violence. She said he physically assaulted her, including leaving her with visible injuries.

Santiago Martínez Attacked And Choked Emily Ceco

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Martínez attacked Ceco in a sustained incident in which he choked her and attempted to suffocate her, preventing her from leaving. Ceco told the court she managed to escape and report the attack.

The court found Martínez guilty, and a judge handed down a 15-year prison sentence in March 2026. Prosecutors had reportedly sought a longer term, but the court settled on the final sentence after reviewing the evidence.

Martínez previously denied attempting to kill Ceco in public statements, although he acknowledged abusive behaviour and apologised.

Following the verdict, Ceco expressed relief, saying she finally felt safe after a prolonged period of fear and uncertainty. She later shared that the ruling allowed her to begin rebuilding her life.

Authorities and advocates say the outcome highlights the importance of reporting abuse and ensuring accountability through the legal system, particularly in high-profile cases that attract public scrutiny.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.