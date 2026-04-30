Taylor Frankie Paul Gives Contestant on Her Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Another Chance at Love

Despite her season of The Bachelorette being shelved by ABC, Taylor Frankie Paul is giving one contestant a second chance at love.

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A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Paul is now seeing Doug Mason. The alleged couple is now “trying to make it work” amid the reality TV’s personal life woes.

Mason was among the 20 contestants seeking Paul’s heart during Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Days before the season premiere, TMZ published the video of Paul’s 2023 physical altercation with her ex, Dakota Mortensen. ABC decided to shelve the season.

Paul and Mortensen also had an alleged altercation in late February and were being investigated for domestic violence.

Paul previously opened up about the situation. “There’s more to the context to everything, and it’s unfortunate,” she said. “It’s been hard. And it sucks to be in this position.”

She further shared, “And the mother that I am, that is something I will always stand my ground on. I believe that I am a good mother, and I have always treated my kids very well. So the headlines that are out right now are very hard to see, because that’s not the truth of it. I have always treated my children with respect, and I’ve never touched them. So it’s been really hard.”

Mason Was Among ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestants to Support Taylor After the Season Was Pulled

Fans began to suspect a connection between Mason and Paul when the contestant took to Instagram to support the reality TV star after her season of The Bachelorette was pulled.

“In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked,” he stated. “All we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I am headed off to run to watch the sunrise.”

He also shared, “I hope you guys have a great day, and let’s stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

Meanwhile, many fans developed some hope that they’ll actually see The Bachelorette season after it was announced that Paul wouldn’t be facing additional domestic violence charges in connection with her recent altercation with Mortensen.

Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted for Walt Disney TV, gave a somewhat of an update on the situation.

“Everything with that is one day at a time,” he said, regarding the show’s status. “There’s really nothing new to report right now.”

Mills further pointed out, “I had met with Taylor. She had said, ‘Look, I’m raising three kids with different fathers; one, I have a phenomenal co-parenting relationship with. The other one is a challenge, but I’m really looking for a partner and somebody who can help me.’ Her motives were really very sincere.”