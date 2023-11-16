‘Modern Family’ Cast Reunited—But Where Was Ty Burrell?

The cast of Modern Family held their own family reunion—but actor Ty Burrell was nowhere to be found.

Recently, the cast of Modern Family held a reunion. Cast members including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, and Eric Stonestreet attended the gathering. Younger cast members including Rico Rodiguez, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons—now all grown up—also attended, as reported by USA Today.

Vergara took to Instagram and uploaded three carousel posts, two individual photos, and one video from the reunion.

In the first post, the actress included a photo of the entire Modern Family cast. In the snap, Winter, who played the fictional character Alex Dunphy in the show, held a framed photo of Ty Burrell.

“First Modern Family reunion!!!!❤️❤️❤️” Vergara captioned the post.

Instagram

One of Vergara’s followers commented on the post, “holding the pic of Phil like he’s deceased,” referring to Ty Burrell’s character in the show.

“Bruh i thought Phill died, i almost had a mini heart attack 😭,” another commented.

In a video uploaded by Vergara, who played Gloria in Modern Family, the camera panned past the photo of Burell sitting on a fireplace mantle.

In the background, viewers can hear several different cast members shouting, “We miss you, Ty!”

Instagram

Again, several of Vergara’s followers were confused regarding Burrel’s whereabouts.

“THIS MADE ME THINK HE WAS DEAD I PANICKED LMAO,” one comment read, garnering over 33K likes in agreeance.

“Please never ever do this again,” another fan commented. “Thought he’s gone!!”

Ty Burrel Isn’t Dead—But He Did Attend The Reunion In Spirit

Cast member Jesse Tyler Ferguson also took to Instagram to share his favorite snaps from the reunion.

In one snap, Ferguson posed next to the photo of Burrel, originally captioning the post, “Nearly perfect reunion. We were only missing you, Ty! So we brought a cute pic in your place.”

Instagram

After fans presumably panicked about Burrel’s absence, Ferguson changed the caption to “Nearly perfect @modernfamily reunion. We even had our two dads Chris Lloyd & Steve Levitan there!”

Maybe next reunion, Ty Burrel can attend using the iPad telepresence robot—of course, in Phil Dunphy style.