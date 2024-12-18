model-stassie-karanikolaou-sizzles-on-mexico-vacation-in-poolside-photos

Model, YouTuber, and Kylie Jenner bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared some sizzling snapshots from her “best vacation ever” at the Nobu resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Karanikolaou gifted her over 10 million Instagram followers a carousel of images from the getaway. The photos kicked off with the 26-year-old turning heads in a barely-there black bikini with a splash of floral flair. The YouTuber, with an impressive following of over 750,000 subscribers, struck a pose by the resort’s swimming pool, flaunting her toned physique and belly piercing.

The series of shots also featured Karanikolaou enjoying the nightlife in a sleek black gown (also with a red floral pattern), more poolside shots, and a peek at her fine dining experiences on the getaway. The pics also featured pal, internet personality Victoria Villarroel, a former assistant to Jenner.

Of course, her eager fans flooded the comments to the post.

“Beyond gorgeous” and “obsessed” fans gushed amongst a sea of heart and fire emojis. Villarroel also chimed in with, “We are so tan…”

In another post, Karanikolaou and Villarroel were seen sipping rosé directly from the bottle, laughing and dancing to Iggy Azalea’s hit, “Work.”

“My favorite animal is Vic and me on vacation,” Karanikolaou captioned the playful footage.

Villarroel was quick to comment on the post highlighting their debauchery in Mexico, writing, “I love us.”

Meanwhile, fans loved the candid moment.

“Yesss, never waste!! Get every drop from that bottle, babes!!” one fan exclaimed.

A second fan noted the obvious bond the duo share. “I feel like Stassie is Kylie’s best friend, but Victoria is Stassie’s best friend, lol,” they speculated.

Stassie Karanikolaou Has Known Kylie Jenner For Over a Decade

Karanikolaou has been close to the Kardashian family for well over 10 years. She met Jenner, her best friend, in middle school. They have been inseparable ever since.

“[Karanikolaou is] definitely my oldest friend,” Jenner explained on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, per People. “We grew up together, we’ve been through so much together. She’s like a sister.”

Karanikolaou first met her best friend during middle school on a Friday night, thanks to a mutual friend who introduced them. In her 2022 Call Her Daddy interview, she shared that their first meeting took place at a Barnes & Noble in Calabasas, California. For years, rumors swirled that Karanikolaou met Jenner at a fan event, but she debunked that speculation during the podcast episode.