Model Scarlet Vas Welcomes ‘Christmas Miracle’ Baby With Stepbrother in New Photos

OnlyFans creator Scarlet Vas and her husband, Tayo Ricci — who also happens to be her stepbrother — have just added a new title to their unique relationship: proud parents.

Videos by Suggest

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived,” Ricco wrote alongside hospital snapshots on Instagram on Wednesday. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Vas shared a photo on social media, keeping the infant’s face hidden, and followed up with a second image showcasing the baby’s tiny hand.

The former soap star turned influencer also posted a video of her and her stepbrother/husband joyfully embracing their newborn outdoors. “Poor kid only has one set of grandparents,” one astute onlooker wrote in the comments.

“Congratulations dadncle, and mumuntie, and why is anyone not shocked that they are siblings?” another beleaguered onlooker added.

Stepsiblings Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci have welcomed their first child. (Image via Instagram / Scarlet Vas)

This morning, Vas and Ricci, 27, wished their followers “a belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years.” In their family photo, they stood in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with their baby and two dogs.

Seven months into her pregnancy, Vas and her stepbrother/husband shared the exciting news in September that they were starting a family. Just a month later, in October, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl.

Scarlet Vas Calls Online Trolls ‘Entertaining’

Last month, Vas responded to critics during an interview with news.com.au, claiming that she finds the comments from online trolls “entertaining.”

“I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh,” she told the outlet. “If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic.”

In a November interview, the OnlyFans model also shared that content with a stepsibling theme gets the most attention and engagement on social media.

“I’ve realized through us that everyone loves it,” Vas gushed to the outlet. “Like, I didn’t know everyone loved stepsiblings.”

The pair first met as teenagers in Melbourne, Australia, though the timeline of their parents’ marriage remains unclear. Vas and Ricci, however, celebrated their own union in September 2023, exchanging vows in a picturesque ceremony in Greece.