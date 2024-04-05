‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Opens Up on Kids Reactions to OnlyFans Career

Drea De Matteo is one of the most beloved stars of HBO’s iconic show, The Sopranos. But despite the show’s success, De Matteo found herself in a financial rough spot last summer. And when all else had failed she created an OnlyFans account.

The mother of two recently opened up about how she explained having an OnlyFans to her children.

“I had to sit them down the other day and be like, ‘Look, I collaborated with Carmen Electra and these pictures are racy – I’m not gonna lie,'” de Matteo said on The Sage Steele Show. “Me and my kids are open about everything.”

Drea de Matteo Reveals Response to Son’s OnlyFans Disdain

OnlyFans is a site where virtually anybody can share explicit content. The content is exclusive to users who pay for subscriptions directly to the owner of the account.

De Matteo says that her 12-year-old son, Waylon, is not taking the news that well. She joked that her response was to tell him that OnlyFans was the only way she could afford to buy him new things.

“Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? Do you like all the things that you want that make you happy? You like that new PC that you begged for Christmas –because you wouldn’t have that s–t if Mommy didn’t show her a–!” she said.

Sopranos Star Says Decision Save Her From Foreclosure

At one point De Matteo was one of the most well-paid actresses in Hollywood. But she was struggling to make ends meet in 2023 and her house was put into foreclosure.

The actress says she hears all the negative comments from people about her decision to join OnlyFans. However, it doesn’t bother her – because she had no choice.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded. So I was trying to sell the house quickly … before they took it. and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up,” she said.

“So when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f–king position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.’”