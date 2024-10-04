model-adriana-vieira-found-dead-in-harbor-after-partying-with-rapper

OnlyFans model Adriana Vieira’s body was discovered in the waters off Key Biscayne following attending a party on a yacht. The tragic death took place on the night of Sept. 21.

Vieira, known online as “Lady Rich Forever,” reportedly jumped off a yacht for a swim and never resurfaced. Authorities received a call at 200 Rickenbacker Causeway around 8:30 p.m., and her body was soon recovered by a team from the Miami Police Department, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami Fire Rescue.

Although she was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, per the Miami New Times.

The identity of the rapper allegedly hosting the yacht party remains undisclosed. At this time, no individuals have been implicated in the case. “The incident is being treated as an unclassified death while we await the results of the medical examiner’s report,” a Miami Police spokesperson said in a statement, per the Miami New Times.

Per the outlet, the medical examiner’s report mentions nothing of a rapper. However, it does detail that no drugs were found in Vieira’s system, and her listed cause of death was drowning.

A post on Vieira’s Instagram account from September 20 features a selfie with Tyga and a video of Lil Baby. (Image via Instagram / @adrianavieiraof)

Vieira’s Instagram account boasts 505,000 followers and showcases a mix of modeling shots and photos of her 6-year-old son. A post from September 20 includes a selfie with Tyga along with a video featuring Lil Baby. Her Onlyfans page, which appeared to be her primary source of income, seems to be deactivated.

A Final Instagram Post Served as a Poignant Farewell to Adriana Vieira

A second Instagram account, @ladyrichforever, features a single photo posted on September 21—the day she passed away. The image shows two women on a yacht, elegantly silhouetted by a beautiful sunset, with a shiny Champagne bottle clearly visible in the foreground.

“Such a strong good women who truly loved her little son so much 💔,” one mourning fan wrote in the comments.

A second Instagram account from Adriana Vieira, @ladyrichforever, posted just one photo, shared on September 21 — the day she passed away. (Image via Instagram / @ladyrichforever)

Originally from São Paulo, Vieira relocated to Florida with her husband, Roberto Tesario, and their six-year-old son. Eventually, Tesario returned to Brazil, leaving Vieira to navigate single parenthood in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Vieira’s mother reportedly told Brazilian media she demanded justice for her daughter.

“[The family wants] my daughter’s death to be investigated and help [bringing] her body back. I don’t know how long it will be until she is buried as a pauper. I need my daughter’s body to be transported and…[to] find out what happened,” she said, per the Miami New Times.

After her passing, her young son is being cared for by a nanny while the family makes arrangements to travel to Miami to recover her remains.