miami-airport-floods-after-mysterious-lime-green-liquid-drips-from-ceilings

On the Fourth of July, travelers at Miami International Airport were greeted by a strange green liquid flooding a hallway. Footage shared on social media depicted a hallway drenched in fluorescent liquid. Custodians promptly cordoned off the area and diligently worked to clean up the mess.

The footage revealed close-up shots of lime-colored liquid cascading down the walls, rendering the entire waiting area inaccessible.

Of course, it didn’t take long for denizens of X to weigh in on the strange green liquid flooding the Miami International Airport.

“It’s just Mountain Dew we irrigate everything in the state with it,” one Florida resident and soda lover quipped.

Other users noted the liquid’s resemblance to emerald ectoplasm from the Ghostbusters franchise.

“Why are they standing there filming? Call the ghost busters!”, one X user declared. “Where is he… Slimmer!!!!!”, another exclaimed.

Yet another harkened back to a different pop culture reference with 80s roots. “This [is] how TMNT started,” they wrote, referencing how the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came to be after being exposed to a mysterious green ooze.

The Secrets of Miami International Airport’s Green Liquid… Revealed

However, the origins of the Miami airport’s green liquid are much more mundane.

Airport officials reported that a non-hazardous leak originated from a pipe in Concourse G around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

NBC Miami reports that Greg Chin, Communications Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, clarified in a statement that the liquid observed is harmless water from an AC system leak. A green dye is added to the water to assist in identifying leaks.

On Thursday, Miami International Airport got an unexpected renovation—courtesy of a hallway-turned-green-river. (Image via Facebook/ Miami International Airport)

Initially, authorities at Miami International Airport suspected the liquid was glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze and highly toxic in large quantities.

The footage certainly made the green slime seem like a major hassle for travelers. However, the leak reportedly caused no delays. Of course, this was a relief for passengers and the airport, especially with the July 4th travel surge.

Airport staff managed to slurp away the green mess in a cool 90 minutes. (Image via Facebook/ Miami International Airport)

Meanwhile, MIA later detailed how they managed the cleanup efforts.

Airport authorities closed the valve to stop the leak and began cleanup efforts. They used barriers resembling pool noodles to create a safe path for passengers. The airport subsequently confirmed that the cleanup was completed approximately 90 minutes after the initial reports.