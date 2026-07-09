Mitch McConnell’s Wife Breaks Silence About His Latest Hospitalization

Weeks after Mitch McConnell was rushed to a nearby hospital following a mysterious medical episode, the longtime Kentucky senator’s wife, Elaine Chao, finally breaks her silence.

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Chao, who previously served as Secretary of Transportation under President Trump’s first presidency and as Secretary of Labor in President George W. Bush’s administration, raised eyebrows after she flew to China just days after her husband’s latest medical episode.

In a statement, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America backed Chao’s unexpected trip. “Chao said maintaining stable U.S.-China relations serves the interests of all parties, and expressed the willingness to continue making efforts to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China.”

A spokesperson of Chao also issued a statement about the trip. “The secretary was ona long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors,” the statement reads. “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

Chao has since returned to the US. However, her spokesperson did not reveal exactly when she returned or if she was with her husband at the hospital.

McConnell and Chao have been married since 1993. Chao is the stepmother of McConnell’s three daughters, whom he shares with his first wife, Sherrill Redmon.

McConnell’s Team Remains Tight-Lipped About His Condition Amidst Speculation

McConnell’s office previously confirmed that he was hospitalized in mid-June, noting that he was admitted and was “receiving excellent care.”

The senator’s spokesperson later stated that he was “working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

In a recent audio clip, which both Desirée Townsend and Punchbowl News obtained, it was revealed that on June 14, McConnell was taken to a nearby hospital after he was found “unconscious.” Advanced Life Support (ALS) response was dispatched to his Washington, D.C., home.

Emergency service personnel did discuss “CPR in progress” for a “cardiac arrest.”

Despite not disclosing further details, McConnell’s office confirmed that he was recovering.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” the senator’s office announced on June 22.

Although McConnell himself hasn’t resurfaced, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that he “is clearly dialed in to what’s going on.”

“He’s following along with stuff we are doing this week up here,” Thune explained. “Very much so.”

McConnell has experienced multiple medical episodes in the past year. He was hospitalized earlier this year with “flu-like symptoms.” In late 2025, McConennl tripped and fell while being questioned by an activist.







