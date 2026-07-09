Hollywood Legends Rescued After Being Trapped in Museum Elevator Together 

Three Hollywood legends were rescued after being trapped in a museum elevator earlier this week.

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According to TMZ, Wes Anderson, Luke Wilson, and James L. Brooks were at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures when the elevator they were in suddenly malfunctioned.

In a video shared by a production specialist at 20th Century Fox, Carolyn Dunn, Anderson, and Wilson were with director James L. Brooks and three other people while trapped in the enclosed space.

“Director Wes Anderson and writer/producer James L. Brooks saved by the Los Angeles Fire Department from a broken elevator!” Dunn captioned the post. “🪓🚒 30th Anniversay of Bottle Rocket. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.”

The group, who were trapped for approximately 30 minutes, were rescued by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Do you have any theory as to what was wrong with it?” Anderson was heard asking a firefighter.

The firefighter answered, “Probably had too much weight in it.”

“Okay, thank you very much,” Anderson added.

The elevator malfunction occurred right after the 30th anniversary celebration of Anderson’s debut film, Bottle Rocket.

Anderson Previously Called ‘Bottle Rocket’ a ‘Disaster’

During his appearance at the 2023 Lumière Film Festival, Anderson admitted that his debut film was a “disaster” that he probably should not have made.

“I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and no one could convince me that we shouldn’t do it,” he explained. “My confidence was the highest then.”

The filmmaker further noted, “When we finally made it and showed it to an audience, they hated it. I was so shocked, it was a disaster.”

“But that changed me,” he continued, “Had I known that before, I probably wouldn’t have made that movie, and I’m glad of that, because the blind confidence you have when you’re young, you need it!”

Anderson spoke about the film during the 2023 Venice Film Festival, noting that his confidence was too much and he was “quite shaken” by the audience who first saw the film.

“It was a terrible way to first screen a movie. We had 86 people in the audience, I think, and by halfway through about 20 were left, and I watched them leave,” he recalled. “You watch somebody get up, and you say, ‘Maybe this one’s just going to the bathroom. But they’re taking all their bags with them…’”

Anderson then added that any time he’s screening a film, it’s terrifying for him.