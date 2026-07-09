A&E Reality TV Cast Member Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: Cristina Sanz Was 36

Cristina Sanz, a cast member of A&E’s reality TV show Born This Way, passed away after going into cardiac arrest. She was 36 years old.

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Sanz’s parents, Mariano and Beatriz, revealed to TMZ that she had a heart episode on Monday while attending her day program. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she died not long after she was admitted.

“Her death was a total shock and unexpected. We will forever treasure the gift of her life,” Mariano and Beatriz shared in an Instagram post. “We will all carry in our hearts the wonderful ‘Cristina moments’ that she gave us.”

A&E also issued a statement about Sanz’s sudden passing. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, who touched the hearts of many through her time on Born This Way. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.”

Sanz appeared on all four seasons of Born This Way. The show would eventually follow her relationship with then-boyfriend-turned-husband Angel Callahan. Their Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was aired during one of the show’s 2018 episodes. The show officially ended in 2019.

However, the couple ultimately split in 2021, citing COVID-19 confinement as a key stressor to their relationship.

‘Born This Way’ Fans Mourn the Loss of Sanz

Following the news of Sanz’s passing, Born This Way fans took to her Instagram.

“I’m in shock she won every heart who watched the show,” one fan wrote. “My deepest condolences to her family and friends. An Angel got her wings and will always be looking at her parents and friends.”

Another fan posted, “I am heartbroken to hear of your passing.. I will never forget meeting you and your Dad. You were both so kind to all of the kiddos and it made my day to get to chat with you. Sending all of my love to your family during this devastating time.”

Other fans praised Sanz for being an inspiration to others. “I was a huge fan on Born This Way,” a fellow fan wrote. “It came out around the time I had a cousin born with down syndrome. She will be missed.”