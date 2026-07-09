Kentucky Governor Requests Health Update From Mitch McConnell’s Team

In an effort to get some answers, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has requested that Mitch McConnell provide an update on his health following his recent hospitalization.

Videos by Suggest

In his letter, Beshear pointed out that Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about McConnell’s health and well-being, as well as his ability to hold office in the Us Senate.

“As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health,” he wrote. “As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve.”

Beshear then added, “We wish you a safe and speedy recovery.”

McConnell was reportedly hospitalized following an incident at his Washington, D.C., residence in mid-June.

The senator’s spokesperson confirmed the news, stating that the longtime Kentucky senator was “working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

McConnell’s team later announced without any further details that he was recovering from the latest health episode.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” the senator’s office announced on June 22.

McConnell’s team has not publicly responded to Beshear’s request. Instead, they told reporters to look back on a recent statement that McConnell “continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff.”

Senator Majority Leader and Majority Whip Have Reportedly Spoken to McConnell

According to Politico, teams from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Majority Whip John Barrasso confirmed that the Republican leaders have recently spoken to McConnell amidst his recovery.

The majority leader’s spokesperson stated that he and McConnell “had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics, including national security.”

Meanwhile, Kate Noyes, a spokesperson for Barrasso, stated that the majority whip and McConnell “had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon” that lasted approximately 20 minutes.

“They caught up about the latest news impacting Senate races, the Graham Platner scandal, and the recent Supreme Court ruling on coordinated spending limits,” she noted. “Senator McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate.”

CNN commentator and former McConnell advisor Scott Jennings also stated that he spoke to the senator recently.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” he wrote in a July 7 post on X. “He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”





