New Details of Mitch McConnell’s Health Scare Released

Weeks after Mitch McConnell was hospitalized, more details about what led to the longtime Kentucky senator’s latest health scare have been revealed.

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As previously reported, McConnell’s office confirmed that he was hospitalized in mid-June, noting that he was admitted and was “receiving excellent care.”

Following the hospitalization, McConnell’s spokesperson later stated that he was “working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

In a new audio clip, which Punchbowl News obtained, it was revealed that on June 14, McConnell was taken to a nearby hospital after he was found “unconscious.”

This emergency dispatch recording was obtained from Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS dispatch and captures the call on June 14, 2026 at 8:36 a.m. requesting an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response after Senator Mitch McConnel was reported unconscious. According to the dispatch,… pic.twitter.com/ABv97WXJhz — Desirée Townsend (@Cheering4Change) June 30, 2026

During the phone call at 8:36 a.m. on June 14, the dispatcher requested an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response. Paramedics were sent to McConnell’s Washington, D.C., residence.

Emergency service personnel did discuss “CPR in progress” for a “cardiac arrest.”

Following the latest health episode, McConnell’s office confirmed that he was recovering.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” the senator’s office announced on June 22.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that McConnell “is clearly dialed in to what’s going on.”

“He’s following along with stuff we are doing this week up here,” Thune explained. “Very much so.”

McConnell’s Health Woes Over the Past Year

The republican politican was hospitalized earlier this year after he experienced “flu-like symptoms.”

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” McConnell’s office announced at the time.

In late 2025, McConennl tripped and fell while being questioned by an activist.

McConnell has served in the US Senate for 41 years, making him the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history. He also served as the Senate Majority Leader for six years and has been in the Republican leadership since 2007. His final term is set to end in January 2027.