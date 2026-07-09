YouTube Star Drowns While Vacationing in Thailand: Connor Murphy Was 32

Connor Murphy, a fitness and “looksmaxxing” YouTube influencer, has passed away following a drowning incident during his vacation in Thailand. He was 32 years old.

Videos by Suggest

The Thai media outlet Thai Rath reports that the self-proclaimed “giga chad,” who has more than 2.6 million followers across his Instagram and YouTube accounts, was allegedly acting erratically while returning to his rental home in Samut Prakan earlier this week.

Sources claim that he was denied a ride because of his behavior, which led to his outburst. He ended up getting into a heated argument with a nearby security officer.

After local law enforcement was called to the scene, Connor fled through the village and jumped into a nearby lake. However, he later drowned after swimming too hard.

Poh Teck Tung Foundation divers searched for the YouTuber’s body for approximately 30 minutes before it was recovered 20 meters from shore.

There were no signs of assault. Investigators confirmed he died from drowning. An autopsy has been ordered.

Law enforcement reportedly discovered two unused syringes and unlabeled white pills in a bag that was located in his vehicle.

Murphy rose to fame in the 2010s for his fitness and bodybuilding content. He and his unidentified girlfriend had rented a place in Thailand for three months. Murphy’s death occurred just two months into their stay.

The YouTuber’s Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence

His girlfriend, who used the pseudonym Bee, told numerous media outlets that the incident occurred overnight and that she had been asleep.

Although she noted that his behavior was unusual and had never happened before, Murphy’s girlfriend pointed out that he threw paint in the rental while she was sleeping.

It was reported that the paint had damaged the rental property’s furniture and decor. Although she described his behavior leading up to his death as unusual, Murphy’s girlfriend stated that she had never seen him use any drugs.

Murphy previously posted a video claiming that he was “absorbing the spirit of Elon.”

He had also shared a video showing off the rental weeks before his unexpected death. In a July 3 post, Murphy was seen playing with a soccer ball inside the property.