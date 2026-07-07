An ’80s Rap Pioneer Has Died: RIP to Sparky D

MC Sparky D, one of hip-hop’s earliest female battle rappers and a defining voice of the legendary Roxanne Wars, has died at age 61.

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Her death was reported by a statement shared by Okayplayer and confirmed by multiple music publications.

The pioneering artist, born Doreen C. Broadnax, helped shape the genre during its formative years and earned lasting respect for her lyrical skill and commanding stage presence.

A native of Brownsville, Brooklyn, Sparky D began her recording career with the all-female group The Playgirls before launching her solo career in 1985. She quickly gained national attention with “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through),” a response record aimed at Roxanne Shanté during the famous Roxanne Wars. The series of answer records became one of hip-hop’s earliest and most influential rivalries, helping establish battle rap as a major part of the culture.

MC Sparky D Made Hip-Hop History In The Roxanne Wars

At the height of the Roxanne Wars, Sparky D and Roxanne Shanté even performed together, often wearing boxing gloves to play up their on-stage rivalry. The two also collaborated on the 1985 recording “Round 1,” turning their competitive exchanges into a celebrated chapter of rap history.

Sparky D continued recording throughout the 1980s. She released tracks including “He’s My DJ” with Kool DJ Red Alert and issued her debut album, This Is Sparky D’s World, in 1988.

Later in life, Broadnax overcame drug addiction and dedicated herself to ministry after relocating to Atlanta in 2004. She founded Treasure Ministries, transitioned into gospel rap, and received a Gospel Choice Award in 2007 for her song “This Is for the Church.” Her later years reflected a commitment to faith and community service alongside her musical legacy.

Following news of her death, tributes poured in from across the hip-hop community. DJ Premier remembered becoming an “instant fan” during the Roxanne Wars and praised Sparky D’s relentless voice and delivery.

MC Sha-Rock also honored Broadnax, saying, “The HIP HOP WORLD has taken a tremendous loss. RIP to our sister Doreen Broadnax aka ‘Sparky D.'”