Missouri Woman Allegedly Gave Ex Cooler Containing Human Fetus: ‘Here’s Your Kid’

A 29-year-old Missouri woman, Makayla Annette Haedt, is accused of handing her ex-lover a cooler containing a human fetus. Allegedly, she said, “Here’s your kid,” while handing over the disturbing item.

Videos by Suggest

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 18. At around 2:45 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies responded to a Laddie Lane residence in Waynesville. They had received a report of a “deceased fetus in a cooler.”

Upon arrival, the reporting party, a male, told the responding deputies that he was friends with Haedt and that the two had been in an “on and off” romantic relationship. However, he clarified that they “never dated” seriously, describing their relationship as a “fling.”

The man told the deputies that Haedt had visited him months prior and told him she was pregnant. However, he didn’t believe her, explaining the woman is a “habitual liar,” the affidavit said.

‘Here’s Your Kid’

However, on the afternoon of September 17, Haedt allegedly texted him that she had a miscarriage. Haedt ran errands alongside the victim and left him at his home shortly after. Before she left the residence, however, she allegedly handed the man a cooler, saying, “Here’s your kid.”

Believing Haedt was making a “cruel f-ked up joke,” the man believed the cooler was filled with drinks. However, he was still hesitant to check inside the cooler, the affidavit said. Two hours later, with a friend present, he finally opened the cooler and allegedly observed the deceased fetus inside. He immediately contacted the authorities.

The victim described feeling shocked and tearfully apologized to the deputies for submitting them to such a horrible sight. As per KRCG, the man told them, “This is the type of thing you see on the internet all the time, but don’t think it will happen to you.”

The fetus was handed over to the coroner for testing at a local hospital.

As a result of the emotional distress the victim was submitted to, Makayla Annette Haedt was arrested and charged wtih first-degree harassment. She is being held on a $50,000 bond, and her next court appearance is scheduled for October 28.