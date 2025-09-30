Idaho Couple Charged After Allegedly Sharing ‘Kill List’ Targeting Church Members, Cops, And Judges

An Idaho couple is facing over a hundred charges after allegedly sharing a manifesto where they allegedly instructed people to kill police, judges, and church members, among others. Jonathan and Jolene Harms, 43 and 39, respectively, are accused of commanding people to “Go. Hunt. Kill.”

As reported by KTVB, citing Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Robert Bleazard, the Harms allegedly wrote and shared a 277-page manifesto, which included a “Kill List” featuring names of civilians, law enforcement agents, and judges.

The people included in the list, as per the prosecutors, were to be killed, mutilated, and burned, with buildings also to be set on fire. As per the Idaho Statesman, Bleazard alleged in court that the document instructed people to “Go. Hunt. Kill.”

Disturbingly, the Harms displayed their “deep religious conviction” by reportedly claiming to be witnesses in the Book of Revelation. Specifically, Jonathan Harms claimed to be the “crown prince of heaven,” Bleazard said.

Specifically, many of the alleged targets were members of a church who had excommunicated the Harms before the manifesto was written.

Initial Arrest, 120 Charges

Initially, the couple was arrested back in July 2025. According to a release issued by the City of Boise, the police began investigating the couple after they received “two reports of protection order violations.”

The protected parties, as per the release, alleged that Jonathan Harms had shared a document containing “threatening language.” It displayed the aforementioned disturbing and violent nature of the manifesto, the police said. The document was allegedly sent out to other poeple in Boise as well as other recipients across the country.

On July 12, Jonathan and Jolene Harms were arrested. Jonathan was initially charged with two counts of first-degree stalking. Meanwhile, Jolene was charged with a misdemeanor count of telecommunication harassment.

However, as per KTVB, the Harms now face a collective 120 counts, including 20 counts each of first-degree stalking. The Idaho Statesman reported that each of their bonds was set at $15 million. Additionally, a judge entered no-contact orders, protecting 20 people from the Harms.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our officers and our law enforcement partners, these threats were taken seriously and addressed quickly,” Boise Police Lieutenant Andrew Linn said following their arrest. “We are grateful for the coordination and professionalism that allowed this dangerous situation to be resolved safely.”