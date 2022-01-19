Missouri Residents Confused By Official Emergency Alert To Be On The Lookout For The Joker’s Car In ‘Gotham City’

Missouri residents were surprised Tuesday night to receive an “emergency alert” on their mobile phones that referenced Batman’s hometown of Gotham City. Minutes later, residents received an all-clear message that explained what was really going on, but it was certainly a mystery worthy of Batman’s iconic foe the Riddler.

A Comic Book Worthy Moment

On Tuesday night in Missouri, a state-wide emergency alert went out with a puzzling message that had residents scratching their heads. The alert went out around 4:52 pm, right as many people were preparing to end their workday. The message read, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”

References Abound

While some, like this writer, wondered if Gotham City was closer to Earth City or Eureka, MO, others quickly picked up on the reference. For those who don’t know, Gotham City is Batman, also known as Bruce Wayne’s, crime-ridden hometown. Purple and green are the main colors his famous enemy the Joker enjoys the most, and “UKIDME” was the license plate on a car used by the villain’s goons in the 1989 Batman film.

Shortly after the original emergency alert went out, a second message hit residents’ phones, this time alerting them that the first message was merely a test. That second alert was sent to residents’ phones at about 5:21pm, so residents only had to live with the mystery for about 30 minutes before all was explained.

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

It’s good to know that the Joker isn’t out and about in Missouri bringing his unique form of chaos and havoc on the streets. It’s also good to know that at least one person in charge of the emergency alert system has a pretty wicked sense of humor and an on-point grasp of famed comic book characters. There may be a town not from St. Louis named Metropolis, IL, but as of this writing, there is still no Gotham City, MO.

More Trending News

TurboTax Just Made A Major Low Blow To American Tax Payers



Who Is Cristina Cawthorn, Controversial Republican Madison Cawthorn’s Estranged Wife?



Who Is Erin Morrow Hawley, Senator Josh Hawley’s Wife Of More Than A Decade



Shoppers Compare This Stylish Quilted Tote And Handbag Set To Chanel At A Fraction Of The Cost



The Tragic Secret Jerry Orbach Kept Hidden For A Decade On ‘Law & Order’