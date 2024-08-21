missing-man-shared-haunting-final-post-before-disappearing-in-shipwreck-along-with-5-others



The haunting final social media post from a top New York attorney is causing quite a stir online after he and five others disappeared in the shipwreck off the coast of Italy on Monday, Aug. 19.

Christopher Movillo, along with his wife Neda, are among the six people who are missing after the 160-foot yacht was hit by a tornado. The boat’s owner, tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, and his daughter Hannah are also missing.

According to the New York Post, Morvillo assisted Lynch win his trial, which was dubbed one of Silicon Valley’s “biggest ever fraud cases” over the sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011.

Following the trial, Morvillo took to his LinkedIn account to thank the legal team who helped with the trial. “I am in awe at the enthusiastic commitment you brought to the table every day,” he wrote in the social media post. “A direct line runs from you to the verdict.”

He also thanked Neda and his daughters Sabrina and Sophia. “None of this would have been possible without your love and support,” he stated. “I am so glad to be home.”

The post ended with eerily, “And they all lived happily ever after.”

At the time of the shipwreck, 22 people were reportedly onboard the yacht. Fire rescue officials revealed it now sits 50 meters below the surface. Divers are only able to stay under for 12 minutes before they have to come back up for air.

15 of the passengers and crew survived. Among those saved were a mother and a 1-year-old daughter.

Attorney Missing in Shipwreck Worked on Criminal Investigation into September 11 Terrorist Attacks

Morvillo has been a partner at New York law firm Clifford Chance LLP since 2011.

According to his bio, he is also a former prosecutor who worked on the criminal investigation of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. He served as one of the lead prosecutors on the 10-month counter-terrorism trial of defense attorney Lynne Stewart and her co-conspirators.

Following Lynch’s trial, Morvillo and his co-counsel stated, “This verdict closes the book on a relentless 13-year effort to pin HP’s well-documented ineptitude on Dr. Lynch. Thankfully, the truth has finally prevailed. We thank Dr. Lynch for his trust throughout this ordeal and hope that he can now return home to England to resume his life and continue innovating.”

”I am looking forward to returning to the UK and getting back to what I love most,” Lynch added. “My family and innovating in my field.”