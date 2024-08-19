6 Passengers Missing, 1 Dead After 180-Foot Yacht Sinks in Tornado

A 180-foot yacht sunk due to it being swept up in a tornado in Sicily, Italy. One person has already been confirmed dead, while the hunt is on for six missing passengers.

“Eyewitnesses reported that the yacht was anchored when it was struck by a tornado. [The ship was struck] over the water, known as a waterspout, and lost its balance, causing it to sink, per Sicilian news agency Ansa,” PEOPLE wrote.

“[Authorities found] the body of a man, who has been identified as a cook on the boat from Canada. [He] was recovered near the vessel on Monday morning. Local outlet Palermo Today reported.”

Six People Missing After Fatal Yacht Crash, 15 Rescued

Despite the search for six missing passengers, authorities were able to save most of the passengers on board the yacht. 15 people, to be exact, have been rescued. One of those passengers was a 1-year-old, who they were thankfully able to reunite with her mother.

“Coastguard patrol boats and firefighters rescued 15 people. Divers reached 49 ft below the sea surface to the vessel, according to the outlets,” PEOPLE added.

“One of those rescued was a 1-year-old English girl named Sophie. So she was sent to the Children’s Hospital of Palermo. So she was reunited with her mother, who received minor injuries in the incident.”