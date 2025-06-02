Miss Universe Beauty Queen Dies Mysteriously At 28

A Miss Universe pageant queen has suddenly passed away at 28 years old. María Lorena Argüello’s death was confirmed by the Ecuador’s Miss Universe pageant committee on Sunday, June 1. The beauty queen had reached the semifinals just last year, per the Daily Mail.

Sudden Death Of 28-Year-Old Miss Universe Contestant Shocks Pageant Community

Argüello’s first pageant ever was in 2024 as she represented Quito, Ecuador’s capital city. She had also recently graduated from the University of Las Americas on June 30, 2024, with a medical surgeon degree, three weeks before the semifinals.

The Concurso Nacional de Belleza wrote an Instagram post in response to the sudden tragedy. “We stand with respect and solidarity with her family and loved ones in this time of grief,” it wrote. “Her memory will always be with us.”

Argüello’s fellow pageant queens have also been in mourning. The beauty queen’s friend, María Topic, wrote her own statement on social media about the death. “Today heaven gained a beautiful soul,” said Topic. “My heart mourns your passing, but I trust that God holds you in his arms.”

Another pageant contestant remembered competing against Argüello in Ecuador’s Miss Universe contest. María José Córdova wrote a lovely message on social media about how the competition grew a friendship between them.

“At first, this seemed like just a pageant, but it ended up being a family,” said Córdova. “Although we started in 2024, we remain united because we all created bonds that go beyond the crown.”

Córdova recalled how Argüello loved “discovering herself and shining.” She added, “May her example always inspire us to give our best, in her honor, and for all those who share this path.”

Argüello was described as “one of the kindest people” Nadia Mejía ever met. Mejía became Miss California 2016 and also competed in the Miss Universe Ecuador pageant.

“[She was] always supporting others and lifting them up with her light. A true queen,” said Mejía on Instagram. “God gained a true angel today. Please pray for peace for her family and friends at this time. So much love for you, Lore.”

We currently don’t know how Argüello died. We may find out more about this mysterious death if details come to light from an investigation.