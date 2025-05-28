Kermit the Frog Advises Graduates to ‘Leap Together’ During University of Maryland Commencement Speech

Kermit the Frog took to the podium of the University of Maryland’s Spring 2025 commencement to offer some leap-inspiring words to the graduates.

While on stage, the famous puppet shared words of encouragement.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice,” the beloved Muppet said. “If you’re willing to listen to a frog. Rather than jump over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

Puppeteered by Matt Vogel, Kermit also told the graduates, “Life is not a solo act; no, it’s not. It’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you are with your people.”

He further advised the graduates to stay connected with their loved ones and their dreams “no matter how impossible they seem.”

“Life is like a movie,” the Muppet said. “Write your own ending. Keep believing, keep presenting.”

He then led the audience in a “Rainbow Connection” sing-along.

Famous Puppeteer and University of Maryland Graduate Jim Henson Created Kermit in 1955

The University of Maryland announced Kermit the Frog as its Spring 2025 commencement speaker earlier this year.

“Kermit the Frog’s appearance honors the long history between UMD and Muppets creator Jim Henson, who graduated from UMD in 1960,” the University of Maryland stated. “Henson, a home economics major, invented Kermit by building the original frog puppet out of one of his mother’s coats and a ping-pong ball cut in half.”

The famous puppeteer passed away from organ failure resulting from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome in 1990. He was 53.

Kermit the Frog also spoke about the news.

“Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland,” he shared. “I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!”

