Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Remains Focused on Winning Miss Maine USA Despite Pageant Loss

Despite placing third in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant earlier this week, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson remains focused on winning the title.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the former cheerleader told People that she may return to beauty pageants in the future.

“Knowing Jordon, this is something that she really wants,” the insider said. “So if it’s something that she wants to work towards in the future, she’ll do it again, and she’ll come back even stronger.”

Hudson appeared at the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant over the weekend. She came in second place in the competition last year.

Although she placed third this year, the source said that won’t deter her from competing again.

“For some girls, a lower placement gets them more excited to come back and to prove themselves,” they said. “What a lot of people say is, ‘Different day, different judges, different rankings.’ We can do this all over again with five new judges and it could be a completely different outcome.”

Although she didn’t earn the crown at this year’s event, Hudson did win the style award.

Bill Belichick attended the pageant to cheer on Jordon Hudson and even sat in the front row during the two-day event.

Jordon Hudson Recently Said She Faced ‘Erasure’ Of Her Identity Amid Her Romance With Bill Belichick

Months before the Miss Maine USA competition, Jordon Hudson penned a letter about facing “erasure” of her identity while withdrawing from her former cheerleading team, BlackOut squad.

In the letter, obtained by The Washington Post, Hudson stated that she “upholds the philosophy” of “Team; Teammate; Self” both in her personal and professional life.

“This means that it is our duty to put the needs of the team and our teammates above our own individual goals, desires, and needs,” she wrote. “At times, I am sure to many of you it may have felt at some point this season that I was selfishly putting my needs above the needs of the team, or of my teammates.”

She then shared that the “perspective is not entirely correct,” noting her “actions were not guided by selfishness.”

“I hope you can all understand that my absences were symptomatic of my commitment to put the needs of my other ‘[teams]’ above my own needs for recreation,” she pointed out. “Selfishly, I always would have preferred to be in the gym, with all of you, doing what I love: cheerleading.”

Hudson revealed that she was stepping down from BlackOut, citing her “inability to prioritize” the team and pointing out that “scheduling conflicts” were the cause.

She then apologized to the team and thanked them for “tolerating” the “baggage” that comes with her.

“I know none of you asked for that,” she pointed out. ” In the same breath, I can’t thank you enough for the sense of grounding you have provided for me during a difficult period in my life. During this time, I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity.”

She then thanked the team for keeping her “in tact” by “embracing” her.