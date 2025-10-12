Milwaukee Man Who Put Superglue In Coworker’s Soda To Avoid Prison

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man, Joseph Ross, will avoid spending time in prison despite being convicted of putting superglue in his coworker’s soda.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Fox 6, Ross was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 24 months of extended supervision on Thursday, October 9. However, the judge stayed the sentence, and he was placed on three years’ probation instead.

As per WTMJ, he must remain in absolute sobriety, that is, not using or possessing alcohol or illegal drugs, and complete 75 hours of community service. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet detailed that the investigation began back on March 20, 2025. At around 11 a.m., Wisconsin State Fair Park Police officers were flagged down by the victim, identified only as JH.

JH revealed to the officers that she had suspected her beverages at work had been contaminated with a chemical substance for weeks. She felt a “strong chemical smell and taste,” which led to her becoming ill.

Suspicions Confirmed

Given her suspicions, JH had placed a concealed surveillance camera below her computer monitor. She hoped to capture the one responsible for her suspected manipulated drinks. When she reviewed the recorded footage, she was left shocked.

A video shared with officers showed Joseph Ross, one of her coworkers, putting superglue on the victim’s Coca-Cola soda can, all while wearing clear latex gloves on both hands.

Hours later, the officers interviewed Ross. Post-Miranda, he admitted to placing the superglue in JH’s soda can.

A search warrant was executed. The latex gloves were found wadded into balls inside a trash bag in a container. Additionally, one plastic cap was inside one of the gloves. The other contained the superglue container, a “Gorilla Brand Super Glue,” the complaint specified.

The items matched the ones seen in the video shared by JH, and Ross was placed under arrest. He pleaded not guilty to one count of placing foreign objects in edibles back in April. However, he accepted a plea agreement in August.

The criminal complaint failed to mention a motive for what is otherwise a nonsensical and dangerous act.