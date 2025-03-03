15-year-old-shoots-mom-and-sister-after-ingesting-thc-edibles

In Houston, Texas, a 15-year-old opened fire on his mother and sister after consuming THC edibles, critically injuring both.

The victims, a woman and a 17-year-old girl, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Houston Police Department, per ABC affiliate KTRK.

The shooting occurred late on Saturday, February 22nd. Police reported that the 15-year-old suspect, along with another teenager and an adult, consumed THC edibles together. Shortly after, the suspect began experiencing physical complications and called for an ambulance.

Officials stated that while the two others tried to calm him down, their laughter only made him angrier, prompting him to grab a gun.

The 15-Year-Old Called Police After Ingesting THC Edibles, Claiming He Intended to Harm Himself

According to HPD, the 15-year-old contacted the police, claiming he intended to harm himself or others. When authorities followed up, they reached out to his mother, who stated she was unaware of the situation.

“[Police] found out that the 15-year-old suspect had just eaten a bunch of edibles and I guess had a bad reaction to them, at which point he ended up using that gun and shooting his mother multiple times in the back and shooting one of his sisters multiple times,” Houston police Lt. J.P. Horelica explained to KHOU.

According to HPD, the teenager reportedly found a gun during that time and opened fire, shooting his mother multiple times in the back and his sister several times. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Officials reported that the suspect’s 16-year-old sister was present at the scene but was unharmed.

The Teen Reportedly Pointed His Firearm at Responding Firefighters

Firefighters reportedly encountered the suspect in a parking lot, where he pointed a gun at them, police said. Authorities said the suspect admitted to shooting his mother and older sister, then discarded the weapon and fled the scene.

According to HPD, officers arrived on the scene, spotted the suspect fleeing, pursued him, and successfully apprehended him, taking him into custody.

Authorities didn’t disclose where the teenager may have acquired the edibles or whether they will be tested. Police stated that the teen was first taken to the hospital for observation.

The teen is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting a family member.

Per Guzman Law, THC edibles are illegal in Texas. However, they’re allowed for limited medical use permitted under the state’s Compassionate Use Program.