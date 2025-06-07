Milwaukee Man Convicted Of Killing And Dismembering 19-Year-Old Student On Their First Date

Over a year after Milwaukee man Maxwell Anderson killed and dismembered 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson, a college student, during their first date, a jury has found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges. He will now face a mandatory life sentence.

According to The Associated Press, Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson, and hiding a corpse on Friday, June 6. He faces a mandatory life sentence for the intentional homicide conviction and will be sentenced on August 15.

“I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones who knew Sade Robinson,” an official said during a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office press conference held following Anderson’s conviction. “We are hopeful that this verdict brings some amount of solace to them.”

As per the AP, investigators believe that Anderson killed Robinson during their first date back on April 1, 2024. Having met a week before the incident, Anderson and Robinson were recorded by surveillance video visiting two different bars on April 1.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan, during closing arguments, stated that Anderson then took Robinson to his apartment. Photos obtained from Anderson’s phone show him groping Robinson, who was apparently incapacitated at the time.

The very next day, Maxwell Anderson took Robinson’s vehicle and drove to Lake Michigan. He then disassembled Robinson into pieces and hid the remains. He would then return to his apartment by bus. Later in the day, Anderson burned Robinson’s vehicle behind an abandoned building, according to Vance-Curzan.

A Planned Murder

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an informant told authorities that Anderson had planned the murder for a month.

“The (informant) states that Anderson told them he intended on bringing Robinson to his residence, pulling a handgun on her, and bringing her down to the basement of the residence,” a warrant stated. “He then planned on shooting Robinson and then dismember her body in the room that they were in.”

Moreover, according to the warrant, the informant had visited Anderson’s home on March 5. There, the informant found a room covered in plastic tarp, with three saws visible, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Just two days after dismembering Robinson’s body, Anderson was arrested and charged on April 4, 2024.