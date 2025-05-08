Tourist Dismembered On Popular Beach In Grisly Crime

A local found the body of a tourist brutally dismembered on a popular beach in Spain.

According to the New York Post, the local discovered the mutilated body of a woman on the Los Enanos Beach in San Andrés on April 27. Authorities believe her attacker stabbed her in the neck and attempted to dismember her as she was bleeding out, unconscious. The outlet also reports that ‘part of her neck’ was hacked off. Police reportedly say that the killer tried to dispose of the body in bags. They then abandoned the corpse on the beach.

The Sun has revealed the victim’s identity as 41-year-old Triana Arias. The outlet also explains that authorities have arrested the owner of the popular Arenales Bar Cafeteria in connection with the grisly crime. Officers detained the owner at his home in Las Torres on May 6. The Cafeteria is reported cordoned off by police tape, and authorities have placed an armed guard outside.

The New York Post explains that Arias sent a text message to a friend saying she was going to a party, which was the last time anyone heard from her.

The Local Community Is In Shock In The Aftermath Of The Beach Incident

Per a translated report by Canarias 7, the crime has shaken the community as the bar owner, David S, was very well known in the neighborhood. Some locals knew David for his love of fishing. Others knew of him because Arenales Bar Cafeteria had a reputation for excellent food. Locals reportedly said, “He had the bar always full of people.”

While the bar was known for activity during the day, the outlet also explains that it was known for night parties. These events took place when the venue was closed. Arias allegedly said she was going to one of these parties. David S had run the establishment for over six years. However, some locals say that the ‘place changed its atmosphere’ over the last three. In recent years, the bar was reportedly more dedicated to the late-night events.

Police say that an investigation is still ongoing, and they have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests. The bar owner is expected to appear in court this week.