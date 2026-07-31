Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Co-Star’s Death

Millie Bobby Brown has paid tribute to a co-star who died suddenly last week, saying she was “devastated” by the loss.

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Kaylee Hottle, who starred alongside Bobby Brown in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Frederick, Maryland, on the morning of July 21.

Hottle was 18.

Shortly after the news broke, Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram story to share her grief, posting a black-and-white image of Hottle alongside a heartfelt message.

“I’m so devastated to hear this,” the Stranger Things star wrote, per TMZ. “You will be deeply missed, Kaylee.”

Kaylee Hottle in 2021. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Hottle, who was deaf, played Jia, a young orphan who could communicate with King Kong through sign language, in the monster film series. She also reprised the role in the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Fellow Co-Star Joins Millie Bobby Brown in Paying Tribute to Kaylee Hottle

Millie Bobby Brown was not the only co-star to pay tribute to Hottle following her sudden passing.

Rebecca Hall, who appeared alongside Hottle in both films, shared a series of photos of the two together on set, writing: “My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee.”

Meanwhile, Legendary Pictures remembered Hottle as a “cherished member” of the production. The company added that her “kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her.”

Hottle’s death was confirmed by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook video statement in ASL. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a crash in Ijamsville at around 2:50 a.m. local time. “Excessive speed” was believed to be a factor. Hottle was a passenger in the vehicle.

The 19-year-old driver was reportedly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second passenger declined medical assistance.