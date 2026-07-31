Jerry O’Connell Owns up to Being ‘Terrible Boyfriend’ to Famous Ex

Actor and television host Jerry O’Connell has publicly apologized to former girlfriend Giuliana Rancic, admitting that he was “a terrible boyfriend” during their relationship in the early 2000s and acknowledging that he handled their breakup poorly.

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O’Connell discussed the relationship during the July 19 episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. When Ripa asked about his romance with Rancic, the actor reflected candidly on his behavior.

“Let me take this moment to apologize to Giuliana Rancic,” O’Connell said during the interview. “I’m not kidding about being a terrible boyfriend.” He added that he was “not a great boyfriend” and admitted that he had made mistakes while they were dating.

Jerry O’Connell Regrets His Behaviour Toward Giuliana Rancic

The conversation revisited claims Rancic made in her 2016 memoir, Going Off Script, in which she alleged that O’Connell ended their relationship over the intercom at his Los Angeles condominium after she arrived unexpectedly.

O’Connell confirmed that the breakup occurred through the building’s intercom system, although he said he could not recall the exact words he used at the time. According to O’Connell, Rancic came to his condominium without prior notice, and he chose not to let her inside because he wanted to avoid a confrontation.

“I didn’t want someone coming in, because I didn’t want any confrontation,” he said.

“I was not expecting Giuliana Rancic… [She] wanted entry into my condominium. Thank goodness, buzzer, gate, security. I paid a pretty hefty homeowner’s fee for these things.”

Kelly Ripa then read a passage from Rancic’s memoir that quoted O’Connell’s alleged remarks during the breakup. According to Rancic, O’Connell said, “Nope. Sorry, home girl. Things change, but you take care, okay?”

Although he thought it wasn’t like him to say such a thing, he said, “I don’t recall exact wording, so I can’t deny that I said that.”

“I mean, if I were writing a memoir, it made for a good quote,” he continued. “I’m going to applaud Giuliana for using colorful dialogue and everything.”