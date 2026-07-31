Metal Musician’s Father Found Dead Following Desperate Public Plea to Locate Him

The father of a metal musician has been found dead after the musician made a public plea on social media to help locate him.

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In a candid social media post, metal artist Nathan James appealed for help locating his missing father, Bill McGinley. According to James, McGinley was a 72-year-old CU Boulder professor from Louisville, CO, who left for his usual morning bike ride on July 29th and never returned.

The post featured recent photos of McGinley, along with a description of what he was last seen wearing, information about his Specialized bike, and a list of trails and locations he was known to frequent.

“He is my best friend,” James implored in the post. “I talk to him on the phone 2-3 times a day, ever since I’ve had a phone. Please, if you have the ability to look and are in the area, please help me find my dad. He means the world to me.”

Sadly, the Louisville Police Department has concluded its search for McGinley, according to local outlet Denver7. A department spokesperson confirmed yesterday (July 30) that the case has been handed over to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

“The Louisville Police Department assisted in the investigation of a missing person,” the Louisville Police Department explained in a Facebook post. “While this investigation remains active, we are no longer asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual.”

“At this time, no further information is available for release,” the statement added. “We appreciate your understanding as the investigation continues.”

James is a well-known figure in the metal scene, boasting over 200,000 Instagram followers. Earlier this month, he released a collaborative single titled “2FACED” with Seek & Strike’s MOUTH BREAKER.

As of this writing, he hasn’t further commented on his father.