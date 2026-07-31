Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on DUI Arrest

Lindsie Chrisley, known for her role in the reality television series Chrisley Knows Best, has publicly addressed her DUI arrest for the first time, describing the incident as a turning point in her life and pledging to focus on personal growth while her legal case proceeds.

Videos by Suggest

Chrisley, 36, broke her silence during a two-episode return to her podcast with co-host Kailyn Lowry, nearly two months after her arrest in Georgia on May 24. She read a prepared statement, explaining that she wanted to ensure her remarks could not be misunderstood.

Authorities arrested Chrisley on charges that include DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, improper passing, and speeding, according to records obtained by People.

Lindsie Chrisley Shares A Prepared Statement About Her DUI

In her statement, Chrisley reflected on what she described as five years of personal hardship.

She cited family estrangement, divorce, legal matters and other deeply personal challenges that affected her mental health, relationships and sense of identity. She said those experiences taught her that she could no longer face her struggles “alone or in silence.”

“I’ve learned that I do not have to put on a brave face and pretend like all of these things aren’t a giant weight that I carry,” she said.

She said how she is moving onto her “next chapter,” pledging to be “a stronger, more self-aware, resilient, accountable, and authentic person for those around me, my loved ones, and my child.”

“I am grateful for the lessons, committed to continued growth, and looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Chrisley said she took time away from the public following her arrest to evaluate her life and make meaningful changes. She called the incident a “hard stop moment” that prompted her to reflect on her choices and redirect her future. She also emphasized that she has treated the matter “very seriously” and intends to respect the legal process as the case moves forward.

Before discussing the arrest on her podcast, Chrisley had commented only briefly on the incident. At the time, she told TMZ that she had swerved while trying to avoid another vehicle and an animal on a two-lane road and said she intended to fight the charges.