Update on Beloved Singer Who Was Declared Missing After Friends ‘Were Unable to Establish Contact’

A beloved folk singer has been found safe after friends reported her missing.

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On July 27, former manager Laurel Stearns posted a message to Instagram claiming that Linda Perhacs, best known for her 1970 debut album Parallelograms, had gone missing.

“Linda Perhacs fans, we need your help. [She] has gone missing,” the post began alongside an image of the 82-year-old singer.

“Linda Perhacs was discharged from a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian. Since then, friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her, and repeated attempts to contact her guardian have reportedly gone unanswered,” the caption added.

According to writer Jessica Hundley, who spoke with Rolling Stone, Perhacs has dementia. Hundley noted that she and others have “called elder care and filed several police reports.” She added that they also hired a private investigator to assist in the search.

Beloved Singer Linda Perhacs Found Safe After Going Missing

However, on July 30, Stearns confirmed in a statement that the beloved singer had been found safe. “We are grateful to share that singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs has been located and is safe,” she wrote, per Rolling Stone.

“After a period of concern during which friends, collaborators, and members of the music community were unable to establish contact with Linda and had filed police reports accordingly. Law enforcement has just confirmed that she has been found and is safe,” Stearns added in part.

“We hope this moment allows for compassion, healing, and continued support for an artist whose work has touched so many lives. Thank you again to everyone who stood with Linda and helped ensure that she was found safely,” she concluded.

A July 30 update on the singer’s Instagram page confirmed she is “safe and in a new care facility.”

“Thank you all for your messages and thoughts. The community really came together to ensure Linda’s well-being,” the caption explained.

Perhacs is best known for her 1970 debut album, Parallelograms. According to NPR, she recorded the album after one of her dental patients, film composer Leonard Rosenman, brought her into the studio.

The album underperformed, and she returned to dental hygiene. However, it was reissued several times over the following decades. She went on to release her second LP, The Soul of All Natural Things, in 2014, and I’m a Harmony in 2017.