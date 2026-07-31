Fox News Host Welcomes Baby

Carley Shimkus, co-host of Fox & Friends First, has welcomed her second child with her husband, Peter Buchignani, expanding the family’s household with the arrival of another baby boy.

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Fox News announced the birth during the July 27 edition of Fox & Friends, where Shimkus’ colleagues shared the news while she remained away from the studio following the delivery.

Correspondent Ashley Strohmier told viewers that Shimkus had given birth to a son named Harrison and confirmed that both mother and baby were healthy. Harrison joins the couple’s first son, Brock, who is 3 years old.

Carley Shmikus Is Now The Mother Of Two Children

The announcement marked the latest milestone for Shimkus and Buchignani, who married in 2015 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed Brock in January 2023 and announced earlier this year that they were preparing to grow their family again.

Shimkus revealed her second pregnancy in March through social media and on air, telling viewers that she and her family looked forward to becoming a family of four. She also shared a gender reveal featuring blue frosting inside a cake, confirming that she was expecting another boy.

In the weeks leading up to Harrison’s birth, Shimkus reflected on motherhood in another Instagram post. She shared photos and videos of Brock while expressing excitement about welcoming another child.

“As we are getting ready to welcome a new baby, I am reflecting on so many happy memories as a family of three with my very funny, high energy boy,” she wrote. ” I can’t wait to meet the little one who will grow our hearts even more!”

Shimkus’ Fox News colleagues celebrated the birth on air, congratulating the family and commenting on Harrison’s resemblance to his older brother. The announcement prompted warm wishes from fellow hosts and viewers, who offered congratulations through social media and praised the growing family.

With the arrival of their second son, Shimkus and Buchignani begin a new chapter as parents of two, while Brock takes on his new role as an older brother.