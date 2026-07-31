Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Reimagining

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in yet another Legend of Sleepy Hollow reimagining, this time based on an upcoming novel.

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According to Deadline, filmmaker and screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer has sold her debut novel, Hollow, to Putnam, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The outlet reports that Beer plans to adapt it into a feature film starring Sweeney.

Beer will direct and adapt the screenplay. LuckyChap will produce alongside Beer’s Lab Brew banner and Sweeney’s Honey Trap banner. The project will mark Honey Trap’s first official film production following the company’s announcement.

The novel reimagines The Legend of Sleepy Hollow through the eyes of Katrina Van Tassel, repositioning her as the story’s driving force in a supernatural mystery rather than a mere love interest for Ichabod Crane. Blending gothic atmosphere with psychological and erotic thriller elements, the story offers a fresh take on the classic tale. Alexandra Banks and Spencer Walken are set to exec produce under Beer’s Lab Brew banner.

Sweeney is set to play Van Tassel in the film. The novel is being fast-tracked for publication, with a Fall 2027 release date timed to coincide with the feature film’s development.

Sydney Sweeney Has Another Major Project in the Pipeline

Meanwhile, Hollow isn’t the only project Sweeney has in the pipeline. The 28-year-old is teaming up with Sony’s TriStar Pictures for a remake of Barbarella, with Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) set to direct. Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are scripting the new take on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series. Of course, it also famously inspired the 1968 cult classic starring Jane Fonda.

Sydney Sweeney at Variety’s Power of Women event at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Variety via Getty Images)

The Immaculate actress has proven herself as a producer, too. Sweeney played a key role in getting Anyone But You off the ground with director Will Gluck. She also convinced Glen Powell to join the rom-com. The film went on to gross over $210 million worldwide.

Indeed, with Hollow, Barbarella, and more in the pipeline, Sydney Sweeney isn’t just having a moment… she’s building an empire