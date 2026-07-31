‘King of the Hill’ Star Reveals Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis

Lauren Tom, best known for providing the voice of Minh Souphanousinphone on King of the Hill recently announced her daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

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“I wanted to share some tough news today…” she began an Instagram post featuring pictures of her and her daughter.

“This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing,” she wrote.

In the post, she shared the Fred Roger quote “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” And she went on to thank her friends, family and the hospital staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital “for their ongoing boundless support, love, and care.”

“Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out. We have a long journey ahead of us,” she wrote, asking for fans to leave positive comments for her daughter on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for reading and for your support,” she concluded, adding hearts and a trans flag.

Comments flooded in, some from those who have experienced dealing with osteosarcoma offering support.

“My now 21yo daughter was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma on Halloween 2017 when she was 13yrs old. Aug 1 she will be 8yrs NED. Osteosarcoma is a beast and treatment is brutal but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” one parent wrote.

“I was dx with osteosarcoma when I was 21. Had a grapefruit sized tumor in my chest that also spread to my spine. I’m now 43 with two beautiful sons. Sending your family all the hugs, love and good juju your way,” a survivor wrote.

Another survivor commented, writing “38-year osteosarcoma survivor here! (I was diagnosed at 15.) Just take things one day at a time and you’ll get through it.”

Some of Tom’s fellow actors also commented, showering her and Ellie with love and support.

“Praying for Ellie and keeping all of your family in our thoughts and prayers, sis! Love you!❤️🙌🙏,” Ming-Na Wen, Tom’s co-star in The Joy Luck Club wrote.

Tamlyn Tomita, another star of The Joy Luck Club, also commented, adding “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Sending all our love and prayers for Ellie. Anything we can do let us know. Love you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏,” comedian Ken Jeong wrote.