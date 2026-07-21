‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Star Dies at 18: Dad Confirms Death of Kaylee Hottle

Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress known for her role in Godzilla vs. Kong, died in a tragic car accident.

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Joshua Hottle, Kaylee’s father, first broke the news in a tearful Facebook livestream before sharing the tragedy with TMZ.

He explained in ASL that the fatal crash occurred in Maryland earlier that morning (July 21). Joshua was in Texas when he received a call from authorities about the collision, followed by another call informing him that his daughter’s heart had stopped en route to the hospital.

He told the outlet he was traveling to Maryland to retrieve his daughter’s body.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he captioned the heartbreaking post.

Born in Atlanta and raised in Austin, Kaylee Hottle grew up in a multi-generational deaf family and attended the Texas School for the Deaf. She began her career in commercials at just 9 years old, including a PSA for Glide, a live video messaging app widely used by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

In 2021, Kaylee portrayed Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong, playing a young girl living on Skull Island who communicates with King Kong through sign language alongside Rebecca Hall’s character, Dr. Ilene Andrews. She went on to reprise the role in the 2024 sequel, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

Kaylee Hottle, alongside Fala Chen and Rebecca Hall, at the ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ world premiere in Hollywood, March 25, 2024.(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Per IMDb, Kaylee also appeared in the Magnum P.I. reboot series, playing a character named Joon in a season 4 episode.

Meanwhile, fans are mourning the young actress’s sudden death in a Reddit thread.

“Damn, that is tragically young. She was a standout in both Godzilla x Kong films, so this is super sad to see,” one fan wrote. “Car accident. She was a bright spot. As a father, I’m feeling pain for the parents. Damn. Just damn,” a second fan offered.

“That’s terrible! So young! My fullest condolences to her family,” a third fan wrote.

Kaylee Hottle was 18.