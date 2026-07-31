Wild Dashcam Footage Captures Tire Smashing Into SUV on Highway

Jaw-dropping dashcam footage captures a runaway tire wreaking havoc on a Philadelphia highway, spinning wildly out of control before delivering a devastating blow to an SUV’s front end.

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The Final Destination channeling incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on July 30 as a dark gray Nissan traveled westbound on the Schuylkill Expressway, according to NBC10 and WPVI.

Dashcam footage shows the Nissan cruising in the left lane when the rogue tire came crashing down on the hood before taking out the windshield.

A second angle tells the full story: the tire is seen bouncing over the highway median at high speed before slamming into the Nissan with enough force to crush the hood and obliterate the windshield.

Dashboard camera video captured a tire smashing into an SUV on a highway in Philadelphia, pulverizing the vehicle's front end. https://t.co/epY5maQJFS pic.twitter.com/QrgvoZw6zK — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2026

It remains unclear where the tire came from or whether anyone was injured.

Of course, the footage quickly went viral. Onlookers over on X had plenty of thoughts about the wild video.

“Good luck explaining this to the insurance…” one X user deadpanned. “Holy S—. If that hit the windshield first, the driver would be dead,” a second onlooker marveled. “Good thing they slowed down before impact. Otherwise it would have been through the windshield,’ a third armchair expert chimed in.

“This is some Final Destination stuff right there,” yet another gawker added.

Meanwhile, State police have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.