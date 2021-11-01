Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Photo With Boyfriend, Son Of Jon Bon Jovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just uploaded a romantic photo of herself and her boyfriend riding a ferris wheel on Instagram. The 17-year-old actress took a break from filming the widely anticipated second Enola Holmes to take in the views of London from the world’s most famous ferris wheel with beau of a few months Jake Bongiovi, son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Though the two young lovebirds have been spotted out in public together, this photo marks the couple going “Instagram Official” for the very first time.

Millie Bobby Brown’s First Instagram Pic With Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

After the two made their first public debut as a couple over the summer, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have kept a very low profile. That’s all a thing of the past now, however. The Godzilla vs. Kong actress just uploaded a photo of herself and Bongiovi, 19, sharing a playful yet passionate embrace while riding the famous London Eye ferris wheel.

Whoever took the picture got the couple in motion, leading to a somewhat blurred effect as Bongiovi leaned down to give his girlfriend of a few months a sweet kiss on the cheek. Brown, dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans and a brown and white striped sweater, held on for dear life.

Ah, Young Love

Although the picture was blurry enough to obscure both Brown and Bongiovi’s faces, we can still tell that Brown has a smile on her face bright enough to power all of London. Brown played it cool in the caption and didn’t even tag her beau in the photo. Instead, she simply added two emojis: a ferris wheel emoji and an eye emoji, which is how we know exactly where this photo was taken.

Who Else Has Brown Been Attached To?

Fans of Brown have long been interested in her love life. Some have even spread rumors that she was seeing her Stranger Things co-star and onscreen love interest Finn Wolfhard. Despite the fact that the two teens play convincing romantic counterparts on the popular Netflix series, the two are simply friends and castmates in real life.

Brown previously made headlines after she revealed that she often texted with rapper Drake, sometimes about boys. After Drake received a large amount of backlash over his relationship with a girl 17 years his junior, Brown came to his defense. Luckily she seems to be hanging around more people her own age, which has helped to bring the controversy to a close.