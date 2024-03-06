Tish Cyrus ‘Not Open’ to Making Up With Daughter Noah Amid Dominic Purcell Drama

Continuing to spark more rumors about her family, Tishy Cyrus seemingly has no plans to make up with her daughter Noah amid Dominic Purcell drama.

A source close to the Cyrus family told Us Weekly that Tish is not open to any reconciliation with Noah after their fallout over Purcell. Unfortunately, Miley is caught up in the middle of the drama, as Noah refuses to communicate with her.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider shared. They also pointed out Miley has tried her best to help mend his mother and sister’s relationship. However, she believes the family rift is beyond repair at this time.

Last month, it was revealed that Noah was “seeing” Purcell prior to Tish “pursuing” him. The youngest Cyrus was notably with the Prison Break star for “about 8 to 9 months” but was having issues. After calling it quits with Noah, Purcell started dating Tish. They then got married in Aug. 2023, without Noah being invited.

Other sources claimed that Noah was lying about the relationship with Purcell and claimed she made the situation up to get attention.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish Cyrus recalled Purcell sending her DM on Instagram in 2016. “He DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish ended up reaching out to Purcell after divorcing her husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray. “So we go to lunch and made out for like three hours,” TIsh continued. She also said that they said “I love you” to each other the next day. “I am living my best life and he is yummy.”

Tish Cyrus’ Daughter Miley Was So Happy to See Her Mother Find Love Again

Meanwhile, Tish Cyrus’ daughter Miley spoke out about her mother finding love and getting married to Dominic Purcell.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love,” Miley told Vogue in Aug. 2023. “The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

However, Miley reportedly didn’t have any idea about the situation between her mother and younger sister Noah. “She confronted her mom about it,” the insider said. “She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

But sources claim that she was “fully aware” of what was going on between her mother and sibling. “She absolutely knew about [Noah and Purcell’s] relationship, but she took her mom’s side.”