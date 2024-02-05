miley-cyrus-shares-mind-blowing-details-about-her-ultra-revealing-grammys-gown

Less than 24 hours after wowing the red carpet with her ultra-revealing Grammys gown, Miley Cyrus shares some mind-blowing details about her award show look.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cyrus shared some images of the gown and how much time it took to make it. “This dress took 675 hours of artisanal handcraft work,” she wrote. “14,000 golden safety pines [and] adorned with singularly selected French antique beads. Thank you.”

This dress took 675 hours of artisanal hand crafted work, 14,000 golden safety pins & adorned with singularly selected French antique beads. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lb16JWU26f — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 5, 2024

Fans quickly responded to the post by writing their admiration for Miley and her look. “QUEEN of the night,” one X user wrote.

Another X user stated, “The Grammys was Miley Cyrus night.” And then posted pictures of all the different looks she had throughout the evening.

According to ELLE, Cyrus wrote a see-through gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela. The gown was accessorized with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels.

Not only did she win her first-ever Grammy, Miley Cyrus came home with two awards. She won the 2024 Grammys’ Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Cyrus seemingly celebrated her first Grammy by singing, “I just won my first Grammy” during her performance at the event.

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Fans Above All Else

In a touching Instagram post, Miley Cyrus couldn’t help but celebrate not only her big Grammy wins but also her fans.

“I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock,” she wrote, noting the pictures of her accepting one of her Grammys. “I’m happy they didn’t… because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way.”

Cyrus then thanked a lot more people, including her entire family, her godmother Dolly Parton, her collaborators, and more importantly, her fans. “I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. I never needed it because I HAVE YOU. A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend at least a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels.”

Miley Cyrus went on to add, “I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together.”

Among those who congratulated her was fellow Disney alum, Selena Gomez. “You deserve it!!!” Gomez wrote with a heart emoji.

Lance Bass also wrote, “You and Mama Tish looked [fire emoji]! Congrats!!!!! Well deserved.”

Miley’s sister Brandi also declared, “ILYSM sissy I am so so beyond proud of you!!!”