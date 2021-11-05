Miley Cyrus Goes Pantless In Shoe Promotion On Instagram

When it comes to Instagram promotions, Miley Cyrus proved why she’s the perfect celebrity to draw attention to her posts. Yesterday, the musician went sans-pants to promote a new edition of Gucci sneakers. As Cyrus struck a series of poses, her millions of followers were more drawn to her toned physique rather than the shoes she advertised.

Miley Cyrus’s Daring Promotional Approach

Miley Cyrus had her fans’ complete attention after sharing a five-picture post on Instagram. Although Cyrus used the social media platform to advertise the latest Gucci shoes, her followers were understandably distracted by the singer’s fit body. For the post, Cyrus took a minimalistic approach regarding her outfit. That said, the ‘We Can’t Stop’ singer flaunted her abs in a tiny black crop top accompanied by a matching thong.

In each of the five pictures Cyrus included, she struck a different pose to better showcase the sneakers. But fans were surprised with Cyrus’s last photo, which featured her topless as she positioned herself to better feature the shoes. All of the pictures appeared to be taken in Cyrus’s extravagant closet, which was packed with other shoes and a dazzling Gucci dress in the background.

Why Was Miley Cyrus Promoting Gucci?

Miley Cyrus has been sporting a lot of Gucci fashion lately after keeping things relatively lowkey for the past few weeks. On November 2, Cyrus was in attendance for the Gucci Love Parade fashion show.

In fact, the blue fringe dress that was featured in her most recent post was the gown she wore for the event. As expected, the Gucci fashion show was a star-studded event featuring A-listers like Billie Eilish, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams, and more.

It’s no surprise Cyrus was invited to the recent Gucci fashion show. In June, the luxury brand announced Miley Cyrus was the face of its new fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

So, of course, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer appeared at the fashion show and advertised the brand’s new sneakers, which Cyrus claimed sold quickly. “The shoe that sold itself,” Cyrus captioned her recent Instagram post.

Does Miley Cyrus Have A New Boyfriend?

During the Gucci fashion show, Cyrus not only dazzled in an eye-catching blue gown, but she also appeared to have a new love interest. Cyrus was spotted holding hands with Maxx Morando at the event, a drummer for the band Liily. According to an unnamed insider, the couple was also seen in Nashville, Tennessee, getting cozy back in July. While there’s been no official confirmation regarding the status of the relationship, it seems Cyrus and Morando continue to spend time with each other.