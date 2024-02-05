Miley Cyrus Gives Sassy Performance of ‘Flowers’ After Winning First Grammy

Just after securing her first-ever Grammy award, Miley Cyrus took to the stage of the music event to give a sassy performance of her hit track “Flowers.”

While singing the song, Cyrus called out the crowd for not singing along with her. “Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song,” the singer and songwriter said. Among those who were noticeably singing along with Cyrus were Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

Grammy viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about the hilarious remark from Miley Cyrus. “She ain’t wrong. The song was a banger,” one viewer wrote.

Another viewer declared, “SHES ICONICCCC” with a cry-laughing emoji.

Also during the performance, Miley Cyrus celebrated her first Grammy by singing, “I just won my first Grammy!”

Miley Cyrus’ shoutout comes just after she won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” While introducing the song onstage, Cyrus stated, “The reason I’m so excited when I get to sing this song live is ’cause I’ve literally only sang it live twice.”

“Why I’m performing at the Grammys: so I can lay in bed on February 5th and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammys. That is, like, actually the most honest answer I can give you…When my future self looks back on this moment, she’s gonna say, ‘You look good.’”

Is Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ About Her Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus released “Flowers” on Jan. 13, 2023, which was conveniently the same day her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth turned 33. Many fans have wondered if the song was about their marriage.

Although she didn’t respond to the speculations for months, Cyrus eventually talked about the story behind the song. She told British Vogue in May 2023, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Miley Cyrus did say that she wrote “Flowers” in a different way originally. “The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’ The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

Cryus also recalled chatting with Lil Nas X about the song’s commercial popularity. “Are you so anxious about how successful ‘Flowers’ is?” Cyrus recalled Lil Nas X asking her. “I was like, ‘No. I might be No. 1 now, but No. 2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal. A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.’”