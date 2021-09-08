Miley Cyrus Impresses In Fluffy Bathrobe With Self-Care Announcement

Miley Cyrus is all fluffy bathrobe for her big self-care announcement, and it’s making headlines. The 28-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer, already fronting luxury Italian brand Gucci’s fragrances this year, has added another notch to her promotional bedpost in new Instagram posts, ones seeing the blonde announce she’s the new face of wellness brand Hers.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the former Hannah Montana star stunned her 144 million followers with squeaky-clean bathroom photos that even included some face cream action, with the paid partnership likely netting the pop face some decent top-up cash.

Miley Cyrus Is All ‘Hers’ In Fluffy Bathrobe

Scroll for the snaps – and there were two batches. Miley opened with a massive and closed-eye smile as she was shot close up and in an off-the-shoulder and plunging white bathrobe, also wearing a cute towel turban on her head.

Despite the self-care feel, the “Wrecking Ball” hit-maker wore a full face of makeup, showing off a pink eyeshadow finish as she grinned, with a swipe to the right going goofier as she screwed up her face – here, Miley had splodges of skincare product across her nose and cheeks.

A cheeky pout and googly eyes followed as Miley also delivered her signature raised lip, with the caption explaining what was going on.

“Everything in my life is custom! Including my skincare with @Hers 🤍,” Cyrus wrote.

“Connect with a skin expert online and get a custom Rx cream (if prescribed) delivered to your own bath tub! Customized to your skin Free, online consult Clinically-proven ingredients. Delivered to your door,” she added.

Quick to leave a like was “Don’t Call Me Angel” collaborator Ariana Grande, with likes also coming in from model Hailey Bieber and 58-year-old Bravo face Lisa Rinna.

Miley followed up on the post just yesterday as she goofed around in a bubble bath, here showing off her famous tattoos and losing the bathrobe altogether. “Me making festival set lists” and “Cover songs by old people my fans don’t know” appeared in text. “Summer festivals,” Miley added, also quoting her own lyrics as she said: “See u again” and “Can’t be tamed.”

On Skincare And Being ‘Clean’

Earlier this year, and while speaking to Byrdie, Miley opened up on her skincare routine, telling the magazine:

“I do my own makeup, because I’m so obsessed with being clean. My skin was always so bad that I felt like any time anyone else did my makeup it would just take me back. I think it’s important for girls to just try and really take care of skin and keep it clean.”